Page Content

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ WELCOME TO THE KENTUCKY STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Our mission is to provide secure, accessible, and convenient elections to all Kentuckians. ​





​2022 General Election Absentee Numbers: For UNOFFICIAL counts of mail-in absentee requests, returned mail-in absentee ballots, excused in-person absentee ballots cast, and no-excuse in-person absentee ballots cast, and returned Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) from military-overseas voters, CLICK HERE. *Note that these numbers are for informational purposes only and will change throughout the days leading up until the official certification of election results.​



