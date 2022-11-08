WELCOME TO THE KENTUCKY STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS
Our mission is to provide secure, accessible, and convenient elections to all Kentuckians.
2022 General Election Absentee Numbers: For UNOFFICIAL counts of mail-in absentee requests, returned mail-in absentee ballots, excused in-person absentee ballots cast, and no-excuse in-person absentee ballots cast, and returned Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) from military-overseas voters, CLICK HERE. *Note that these numbers are for informational purposes only and will change throughout the days leading up until the official certification of election results.
ELECTION DATES:
2022
- General Election - November 8
- Last day to register for General Election: October 11, 2022
There are four ways for Kentucky voters to cast their ballot:
1) In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, October 26th - 28th, 2022 and October 31st - November 2nd, 2022
2) In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, November 3rd - 5th, 2022
3) In-person on Election Day, November 8th, 2022
4) By Mail-in Absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot drop-box). Mail-in absentee portal dates: 09/24/2022 through 10/25/2022
- Primary Election - May 16
- Last day to register for Primary Election: April 17, 2023
- General Election - November 7
- Last day to register for General Election: October 9, 2023
Important Information Regarding Voter ID Requirements: