Welcome to the State Board of Elections

Our mission is to provide secure, accessible, and convenient elections to all Kentuckians. ​

2022 General Live Results: Election Night Reporting

​2022 General Election Absentee Numbers:  For UNOFFICIAL counts of mail-in absentee requests, returned mail-in absentee ballots, excused in-person absentee ballots cast, and no-excuse in-person absentee ballots cast, and returned Federal Post Card Applications (FPCA) from military-overseas voters, CLICK HERE.  *Note that these numbers are for informational purposes only and will change throughout the days leading up until the official certification of election results.​


ELECTION DATES: 

2022

  • General Election - November 8  
    • Last day to register for General Election: October 11, 2022
    • There are four ways for Kentucky voters to cast their ballot:
      1) In-person, Excused, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, October 26th - 28th, 2022 and October 31st - November 2nd, 2022
      2)   In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day, November 3rd - 5th, 2022
      3)   In-person on Election Day, November 8th, 2022
      4)   By Mail-in Absentee ballot (return by mail or ballot drop-box). Mail-in absentee portal dates: 09/24/2022 through 10/25/2022​
2023

  • Primary Election - May 16
    • Last day to register for Primary Election: April 17, 2023
  • General Election - November 7
    • Last day to register for General Election: October 9, 2023

Important Information Regarding Voter ID Requirements:

